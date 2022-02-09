JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) are encouraging Mississippi schools to sign up for the 2022 PROM campaign.

During the PROM (Please Return On Monday) program, MHP Public Affairs Officers and Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services (MDRS) client speakers teach students about seatbelt usage, impaired and distracted driving and risky decisions behind the wheel. The assemblies are targeted toward prom-bound high school juniors and seniors.

“We can provide prom-bound students with a ‘full-circle’ of consequences if they choose to drink and drive, text and drive or not buckle up,” said MDRS Executive Director Chris Howard.

This will mark the 5th year of the program, and 27 schools are already signed up. Assemblies run about an hour long. Email OC@mdrs.ms.gov to sign up for a time slot in March, April or May. Schools that are unable to participate can send an email to the same address to receive PROM posters.