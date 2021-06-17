SCS teacher, Brighton town alderman arrested after investigation into juvenile sexual assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — David Boone, a Shelby County Schools teacher and Brighton town alderman, was arrested Wednesday in Tipton County on two warrants out of DeSoto County, Mississippi.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s office said the warrants were for two charges of fondling.

Southaven Police said they received a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile on Aug. 5, 2020. An investigation developed Boone as a suspect.

Boone was indicted by a grand jury in June, police said.

Boone was taken into custody by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and was taken to the Tipton County Jail where he will be held until extradition to DeSoto County.

Shelby County Schools confirmed that Boone is an employee who was placed unpaid administrative leave in October, 2020 pending the outcome of an investigation conducted by external agencies. They referred further questions to the Desoto County and Tipton County sheriff’s departments.

His LinkedIn page states he has worked for the district since 2012. SCS documents list him as a classroom teacher at Ridgeway High in 2019.

WREG profiled Boone back in 2015 when he was nominated for Tony award for excellence in theater education. At the time, Boone told WREG he taught Theatre and Speech at White Station High School and English and Introduction to Theatre at Messick Adult Center.

Boone was elected to the Board of Aldermen in Brighton, Tennessee in November, 2020.

At Brighton City Hall Thursday, the mayor said she just learned about the charges. She had no comment and referred us to the town’s attorney.

Brighton Police Chief Mike Durham said Boone has been living there a couple of years. He wouldn’t say if he ever had any encounters with the police

“He is new to the board, new to us and it is unexpected. That’s all I can say really,” Durham said.