GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Aquarium’s annual fundraiser, Hancock Whitney Sea of Stars, returns to Gulfport’s Jones Park on Friday, September 30.

The community celebration, which is free to the public, features food, music and a one-of-a-kind drone lights and fireworks show experience.

At Hancock Whitney Sea of Stars, drones launched into the darkness will create illuminated three-dimensional shapes and characters, such as alligators, dolphins, and turtles. This drone-light show is choreographed to a soundtrack of classic and modern favorites.

Fireworks over the Mississippi Sound will be the evening’s grand finale. The show begins at 8:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Admission to Jones Park is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch the show.

Food can be purchased from more than 20 food trucks lining Jones Park presented by the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce. Food truck vendors and live music will begin at 5:00 p.m.