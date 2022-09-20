JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Trustee Tom Duff, President of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning, has recently appointed the members of the search committee for the Delta State University (DSU) President Search.
The Trustees who will serve on the DSU Board Search Committee include:
- Teresa Hubbard, Chair
- Dr. Ormella Cummings
- Chip Morgan
- Hal Parker
- Gregg Rader
- Dr. Walt Starr
You can visit the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning website to keep track of the presidential search by clicking here.