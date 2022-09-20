JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Trustee Tom Duff, President of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning, has recently appointed the members of the search committee for the Delta State University (DSU) President Search.

The Trustees who will serve on the DSU Board Search Committee include:

Teresa Hubbard, Chair

Dr. Ormella Cummings

Chip Morgan

Hal Parker

Gregg Rader

Dr. Walt Starr

