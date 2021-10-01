Seasonal closures set for North Mississippi lakes

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announces seasonal closures at lakes in North Mississippi.
Beginning October 1, the following recreation areas will close at Arkabutla, Sardis, Enid, and Grenada Lakes:
- Arkabutla Lake: Hernando Point Day Use and South Abutment Day Use remain closed. There are no additional closures.
- Sardis Lake: Cypress Point Day Use Area and Paradise Point Day Use Area will close on Oct. 1, 2021. All remaining picnic shelters will close after Oct. 10th.
- Enid Lake: Hickory Ridge Day Use Area including (Hickory Ridge Beach, and Picnic Shelters 625 and 627) and Persimmon Hill Day Use Areas including (Persimmon Hill Beach, and Picnic shelters 583 and 584). Swim Beaches at Plum Point, Chickasaw Hill, and Long Branch will also close on October 1, 2021.
- Grenada Lake: Blue Hole, Willow Run Beach, Main Beach, Oak Grove Beach, Tall Pines Day Use, Old Fort Day Use