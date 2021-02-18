Secretary of State encourages Mississippians to protect online accounts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Office of Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson published an advisory on its website to help investors better understand the potential threats to their online financial accounts. The advisory also provides tips on how to protect themselves from cybercriminals.

The advisory provides an overview of some of the common threats to online accounts and discusses steps investors can take to better protect themselves and their financial information.

Click here to view the advisory.

