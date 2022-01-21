Secretary Watson presents John Lewis Youth Leadership Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Secretary of State Michael Watson presented the National Association of Secretaries of State’s (NASS) John Lewis Youth Leadership Award to a Greene County native at the Mississippi State Capitol on Wednesday.

Tyler Packer was presented with the award during a special ceremony. He was nominated for the award by Mississippi State University (MSU) Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hatt for his outstanding leadership and mentorship while serving as the student body president at MSU.

The NASS created the award in 2021 as a way to recognize gifted and civic-minded youth in each of their states.

“It is my honor to recognize Tyler Packer as Mississippi’s first recipient of the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award. Tyler’s resume matches his bright mind and warm spirit, and I’ve not a single doubt he will make a positive difference with his life. I am extremely proud for Mississippi to be represented by such a leader who embodies the best of all of us,” said Watson.