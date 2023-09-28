JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We’re getting closer to the 2023 Mississippi State Fair in Jackson!

This year, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that fairgoers will experience a ‘Taste of the Dixie National Rodeo.’

Daily Taste of the Dixie National Rodeo shows will run throughout the duration of the fair and will include bull riding, calf scrambles, bucking broncs, live entertainment and rodeo clowns.

Special guest Forrie J. Smith, who is known for his role as Lloyd Pierce on the hit show “Yellowstone,” will also make an appearance at the Taste of the Dixie National Rodeo to meet and greet fans October 7-8.

On Thursday, Gipson and law enforcement officials provided their plans to address security at the fair.

“Safety and security are our top priority here at the State Fairgrounds. We had a very safe and successful fair last year, and we plan to implement that same security model at the 2023 State Fair. We’ve expanded and made improvements to our parking lots, adding an additional 850 parking spaces. And we also installed new lighting and cameras around the fairgrounds,” said Gipson.

The Mississippi State Fairgrounds security policies are:

Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m.

When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one of the several entry security points utilizing a metal detector, and/or be subject to magnetic wanding.

All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12”x12”x6”.

No outside food or beverage allowed.

No marketing, soliciting, political or vending items allowed unless and as authorized under Fairground regulations.

No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives or laser pointers allowed.

Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

Exceptions and challenges to these policies will be satisfied at the discretion of Fair Management.

For the 164th Mississippi State Fair, the State Fairgrounds has partnered with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi State Capitol Police, Department of Homeland Security, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Pearl Police Department and Florence Police Department.