JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has chosen 12 high schools students as semifinalists for the 2022-2023 SBE junior representative position.

The following students have been selected:

Charlie Fruge’ – Oxford High School

– Oxford High School Karastan Gamble – North Pontotoc High School

– North Pontotoc High School Omair Jamil – DeSoto Central High School

– DeSoto Central High School Kathryn Newman – Ethel Attendance Center

– Ethel Attendance Center Madison Payne – Gulfport High School

– Gulfport High School Zachary Rifkin – Oak Grove High School

– Oak Grove High School Camryn Robertson – Northwest Rankin High School

– Northwest Rankin High School Bryce Smith – Brookhaven High School

– Brookhaven High School Jared Smith – Long Beach High School

– Long Beach High School Benjamin Torrey – Northwest Rankin High School

– Northwest Rankin High School John Walker – Starkville High School

– Starkville High School Kaelyn Welch – Pass Christian High School

The chosen junior representative will serve as a non-voting SBE member and provide input on policy decisions that affect Mississippi public schools. The current junior representative, Micah Hill of Laurel High School, will serve as the senior representative in 2022-2023.

SBE received 35 applications for the position. The 12 semifinalists are automatically made members of the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council for the 2022-2023 school year. The School Performance and Accountability Subcommittee will conduct interviews in April to name up to four semifinalists to be interviewed by the SBE. The appointment of the junior representative will be made at an SBE meeting on June 15.

The appointed student will be responsible for attending monthly SBE meetings and any standing committee or subcommittee meeting that they are assigned to.