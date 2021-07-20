Sen. Hyde-Smith rings Mississippi State cowbell to show support for university’s baseball team

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith showed her support for the Mississippi State University baseball team by ringing her cowbell during remarks to the U.S. Senate. She praised the university’s baseball team for winning the 2021 NCAA College World Series.

Hyde-Smith and U.S. Senator Roger Wicker discussed the NCAA Division I achievement and called for passage of their resolution in recognition of the team and its coaches. The senators introduced the resolution last week.

The following are Hyde-Smith’s remarks to the Senate:

Mr. President, I am so pleased to join my colleague in congratulating the Mississippi State University baseball team on its recent 2021 NCAA World Series championship, the first NCAA championship in school history. Mississippi State capped off its extraordinary season by defeating an incredibly talented Vanderbilt University team, 9 to 0 in game three. My house was full. We were all cheering. Their impressive and remarkable run through this year’s College World Series is a testament to the rich tradition of the MSU baseball program, which has now appeared in twelve NCAA College World Series in its history, including most recently three consecutive series. The inspiring performance of this baseball team continues to be celebrated all over our state. Maroon is everywhere. I truly appreciate the hard work, skill, and dedication that earned these athletes the first NCAA Division I baseball championship for Mississippi State, which are aptly described in the accompanying resolution We take great pride in the legacy and inspiring example of these young men and their coaches. Thank you for such a wonderful and historic season. Hail State! Thank you, Mr. President. I yield the floor. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)

The following are Wicker’s remarks to the Senate: