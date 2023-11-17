MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Senatobia, Mississippi daycare director was arrested after an accusation that she assaulted two children at the daycare.

Amye Durham, the facility director for Peek-A-Boo Playschool on Norfleet Drive in Senatobia, was arrested Thursday, a day after a complaint was filed with the Mississippi Department of Health Bureau of Child Care Licensure.

Thursday, state investigators met with Senatobia Police and determined that there were two separate incidents involving two separate children. Two warrants were issued for Durham’s arrest.

Durham was taken into custody at the daycare Thursday afternoon. She was booked on two counts of simple assault and taken to the Tate County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Past stories on Peek-A-Boo Playhouse:

State investigators and Senatobia Police continue to investigate. They asked anyone with information about previous incidents or concerns about Peek-A-Boo Playschool to contact Detective Brandon Rushing with the Senatobia Police Department.

The daycare was investigated by the state in 2017 after several complaints, including one incident in which a 4-year-old was left in a park.