JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United States Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss) voiced his support for the restoration of Gulf Coast passenger rail services on Wednesday, February 16.

Passenger rail service that ran along the Gulf Coast from Mobile, Alabama to New Orleans, Louisiana was halted after Hurricane Katrina hit.

Amtrak is requesting an order that would require CSX Transportation and Norfolk Southern Railroad to allow additional intercity passenger trains. The order would allow for two round-trips each day over the companies’ rail lines between New Orleans, Louisiana and Mobile, Alabama.

Wicker testified at a hearing of the Surface Transportation Board (STB) to consider Amtrak’s application to restore passenger service. He noted the economic benefits of the restoration and the federal funds that could help boost capacity and minimize the impact of additional passenger rail services.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law includes historic levels of federal funding that can be used to benefit both freight rail and passenger rail. There are a number of investments for freight movement in and around ports, supporting another vital element of the supply chain,” said Wicker.