JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United States Senator and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) traveled to Poland to meet with government officials and visit Ukrainian refugees.

Wicker traveled along with Senators Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). The senators traveled to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to Ukraine, Poland and other allies in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin’s continued attack on a sovereign nation demands a strong and united response from the United States and our NATO allies. I’m glad to visit Poland as we work together to halt Putin’s advance. I also look forward to meeting with senior Polish officials to find new avenues for cooperation in supporting our brave Ukrainian friends,” said Wicker.