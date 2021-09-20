Sept. 25 marks National Hunting and Fishing Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Saturday, September 25, marks the 49th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD). NHFD was signed as an official Presidential Proclamation by President Richard Nixon in 1972.
The annual event is an opportunity to recognize the historical and ongoing contributions of the original conservationists – hunters and anglers. Likewise, NHFD is another chance to highlight the availability of safe outdoor recreation opportunities many Americans have turned to during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on hunting and fishing opportunities in Mississippi please visit the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ website.