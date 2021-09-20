Sept. 25 marks National Hunting and Fishing Day

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Saturday, September 25, marks the 49th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD). NHFD was signed as an official Presidential Proclamation by President Richard Nixon in 1972.

The annual event is an opportunity to recognize the historical and ongoing contributions of the original conservationists – hunters and anglers. Likewise, NHFD is another chance to highlight the availability of safe outdoor recreation opportunities many Americans have turned to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on hunting and fishing opportunities in Mississippi please visit the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ website.