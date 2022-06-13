MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Services have been announced for Kennis Croom, a Meridian police officer who was killed in the line of duty on June 9, 2022.

The first service will be held in Meridian. The remaining services will be held in Northport and Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the Meridian High School gym at 2320 32nd Street on Thursday, June 16.

A viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Northport Funeral and Cremation Service at 5404 Watermelon Road in Northport, Alabama on Friday, June 17. An Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Omega Ceremony will be held the same day and at the same location at 6:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Shelton State Community College at 9500 Old Greensboro Road in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday, June 18. A Lie In State will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Internment will be held at Memory Hill Gardens at 2200 Skyland Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa.

Croom was born on July 2, 1991. and died on June 9, 2022. His family requests that donations be made to The Croom Foundation in lieu of flowers.