JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, October 19, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced that the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is awarding more than $2.5 million in investments to seven projects in Mississippi through the States’ Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP).

The seven new investment projects will improve basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and support business development and job training in communities across Mississippi.

These projects are expected to create or retain nearly 100 jobs, provide training to individuals, and affect nearly 1,300 families.

“We’ve been making historic investments into infrastructure across Mississippi, and these awards will help our efforts,” said Reeves. “This funding will go a long way toward improving quality of life and helping to drive more economic growth in our state. I look forward to seeing their impact.”

The following projects received SEDAP funding in Mississippi:

The Water Well Rehab and Altitude Valve Replacement project in Port Gibson, has been awarded more than $97,000 to restore Port Gibson’s water well and replace an altitude valve on a water pump.

