VERONA, Miss. (WJTV) – A Shannon man was sentenced for robbing a bank in Verona.

Prosecutors said Antonia Cannon, 57, will spend 63 months in prison for the armed bank robbery of the Renasant Bank in Verona.

According to court documents, Cannon entered the bank on December 30, 2022, wearing a hoodie and a mask. He approached the teller and demanded money while brandishing what appeared to be a black firearm.

The teller provided Cannon $4,700 from the teller drawer, and Cannon fled from the bank with the money. He was later apprehended by law enforcement officers on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Investigators said the $4,700 taken by Cannon was recovered in his vehicle still wrapped in the bank’s money wrappers with the teller’s initials on them. The gun used by Cannon during the robbery was later determined to be a BB gun.

According to prosecutors, Cannon has a lengthy criminal history of committing armed robberies that spans decades from the Mississippi Delta to North Mississippi. He also has a previous armed bank robbery conviction in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi from 1998 for which he served 70 months.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations, along with the Verona Police Department, Tupelo Police Department, and the United States National Park Service investigated the case.