MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Shloop, which is a startup footwear manufacturer, will open a manufacturing facility in Meridian. The $9 million project is expected to create 56 jobs.

The footwear factory will be housed in a circa 1930’s bakery building comprising 30,000 square feet of space in downtown Meridian and will manufacture footwear in a more sustainable manner using renewable energy, recycled materials, advanced molding and shoe recycling technologies.

“It is exciting to have Shloop located in downtown Meridian. This new business not only brings investments and jobs to our city, but it also gives new life to a building that has a great history. The city of Meridian looks forward to working with Ryan Hunt and other Shloop leadership as the company grows,” said Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) will provide assistance with building renovations and upgrades. The city of Meridian and Lauderdale County also will provide assistance.

Shloop officials said the company will work with Meridian Community College’s Workforce Development Center for the training and education of artisans and technicians for the footwear industry.