MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead and another is fighting to survive after a shooting in Marshall County, Mississippi, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday after a horse show on Odell Road show. They found two men sitting in a car with apparent gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office said that both men had been shot, but one of them was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man was taken in critical condition to Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

Officials have identified the deceased as 19-year-old Jaquavin Tyson.

Marshall County deputies are still searching for suspects. Deputies said that the suspects may have been driving a red Kia Forte.