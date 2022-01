STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Mississippi State University’s campus. According to WCBI, two people were injured in the shooting on Thursday, January 20.

A Maroon Alert was sent out after 7:00 p.m. saying that a suspect was seen fleeing toward campus after gunshots were heard near Chadwick Apartments.

Police searched the area and determined the suspect left the scene. The suspect has not been located at this time.