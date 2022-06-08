MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home after he shot at a utility worker in Mississippi.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, identified as Vonrico Dontrell Rayford, was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with several counts of aggravated assault.

The incident happened on Mt. Sinai Road near Highway 309 around 3:30 p.m.

The utility worker was laying power lines when the suspect fired several shots at him, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect then barricaded himself.

Deputies said the victim was not hit by gunfire, but his vehicle was.

Nicholas Mays, who lives in the area, said he drove up right as the stand-off was beginning.

“We seen a police officer standing behind one of the police cars,” he said. “Assault rifle drawn at the house.”