Shots fired into home kill 5-year-old boy in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi are trying to find the person who shot into a home last weekend, killing a 5-year-old boy who was inside with his family.

“I’m lost without my baby. That was my best friend,” Lydia Brown told WTOK-TV about the death of her son, Zy’Kerioun Brown.

The shooting happened Saturday in Meridian. Zy’Kerioun’s father, Lavon Tucker, said he heard 18 gunshots outside the home, and three of them hit the little boy in the head as he was lying on the couch.

“He was just sitting there innocent. Thinking about his future or the next day the sun came up that he was going to school. He didn’t know the day, and he didn’t know the time,” Tucker told WTOK. “I know God don’t make mistakes, but why him? Why couldn’t it be me?”

Lydia Brown said she wants justice for her son.

“I am never going to be right,” she said. “I don’t wish this on any mother — my baby to take his last breath in my arms.”

The Meridian Star reported that city leaders expressed outrage about unrelated shootings that killed Zy’Kerioun and two others people during the weekend. Investigations continue.

“I am sickened because of the 5-year-old’s death,” Mayor Jimmie Smith said Monday at police headquarters. “It’s terrible, and we have to do something about it.”