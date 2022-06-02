JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While some leaders in other states have discussed allowing teachers to go to school with guns, Mississippi teachers shared their thoughts.

“I do have concerns about the guns getting into the hands of students who may have malicious intent,” said Larranda Cross, a teacher at New Jerusalem Christian School.

This week, Ohio and Louisiana advanced measures to allow teachers and school employees to carry guns on campuses.

“I think it would be bad legislation to be honest,” said George Stuart, president of the Jackson Association of Teachers.

“If it came down to it, I would most assuredly do it, if it was mandated for me to do so,” said Cross.