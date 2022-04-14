UPDATE:

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – Chance David Garrison has been located and is safe.

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 21-year-old Chance David Garrison, of Pascagoula.

MBI officials said Garrison is six feet tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Lanier Avenue in Jackson County walking in an unknown direction around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes. He has long hair and facial hair.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information about Garrison can call the Pascagoula Police Department at (228)-762-2211.