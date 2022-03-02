UPDATE:

The Silver Alert issued for Charles Lester Lampley Sr. has been canceled. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not release any additional information.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Charles Lester Lampley Sr., of Louisville, MS.

He is described as six feet one inch tall, weighs 240 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Lampley was last seen Sunday, February 27, 2022, around 10:00 a.m. in the 5100 block of Elijah Graham Road in Winston County.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lampley, contact the Winston County Sheriff Department at 662-773-5881.