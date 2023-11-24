WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old Centreville man.

Agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Lynterrion Dante Clark was last seen on Tuesday, November 21 around 12:40 p.m. in the area of Centreville Motors in Wilkinson County. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and stonewashed jeans.

Family members said suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-888-3511.