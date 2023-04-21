ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Hunter Ray Patterson, of Mantachie.

He is described as five feet ten inches tall, weighs 148 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Patterson was last seen wearing a white hoodie and jeans on Wednesday, April 20 in the 4100 block of River Road in Mantachie. He was driving a gray or silver 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo bearing the Alabama tag 41HG187.

Family members said Patterson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department at 662-862-3401.