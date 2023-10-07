CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Stewart Michael, of Ackerman.

He is described as six feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Michael was last seen wearing a red shirt and khaki shorts on Thursday, October 5 around 12:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Highway 9 in Ackerman.

Family members said Michael suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department at 662-285-6129.