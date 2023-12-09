ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 23-year-old Nettleton man.

Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reported Justin Hughes was last seen on Saturday, December 9 just before 3:00 p.m. in the area of Clayton Drive in Itawamba County. He was walking south.

According to MBI, Hughes was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and tall socks. He was not wearing shoes.

Family members said Hughes suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office at 662-862-3401.