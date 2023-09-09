KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 25-year-old Lorenzo Gibbs Jr., of Porterville.

He is described as six feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Gibbs was last seen possibly wearing a white or light-colored shirt with dark or black pants on Friday, September 8 around 4:00 p.m. in the 4300 block of Old Rock Road. He was walking south on Highway 45 and was last seen with Lucille Boyd Hill.

Family members said Gibbs suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-3121.