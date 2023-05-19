LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Tyler Johnson, of Tupelo.

He is described as five-foot-eleven inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Johnson was last seen Tuesday, May 16 around 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Gloster Street in Lee County. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants, traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Johnson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-869-2911 or 911.