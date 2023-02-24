NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Kenneth Gray Reed, 30, of Macon.

Reed is described as a white male, five foot eight inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Reed was last seen Wednesday, February 22 around 10:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Lime Street in Noxubee County. He was wearing a short sleeve, hunter green t-shirt, black sweat pants, and black sandals.

Reed is believed to be in a 1998 blue Chevrolet Silverado, bearing the Mississippi license plate NX12605.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Reed, contact the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-726-5332 or 911.