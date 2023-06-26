WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 30-year-old Jolisa Perkins, of Woodville.

She is described as five feet two inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Perkins was last seen Sunday, June 25 around 2:45 p.m. near Highway 24 in Wilkinson County. She was walking in an unknown direction and wearing a red, brown, and beige sundress.

Family members said Perkins suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-888-3511.