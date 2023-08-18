BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 31-year-old Ray Sean Well, of Boyle.

He is described as six feet tall, weighs 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants.

According to MBI, Well was last seen Saturday, August 12 around 1:00 a.m. in the 60 block of Martin Road in Boyle.

Family members said Well suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department at 662-843-5378.