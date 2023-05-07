ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 32-year-old Kimberly Deeann Parks, of Fulton.

She is described as five feet one inch tall, weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Parks was last seen Thursday, April 27 in the 500 block of Cobb-Stump Road in Itawamba County.

Family members said Parks suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office at 662-862-3401.