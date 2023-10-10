TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 35-year-old Jerry Leroy Battles, of Coldwater.

He is described as five foot ten inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Battles was last seen Friday, October 6 around 5:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Highway 306 in Tate County. He is believed to be in a blue 2023 Ford Maverick bearing tag the Mississippi TA21870.

Family members said Battles suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Department at 662-562-4434 or 911.