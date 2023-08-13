LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Taminique Trixy Keys, of Lexington.

She is described as five feet five inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Keys was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped jeans, and a black bonnet.

She was last seen Wednesday, August 9 around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Interstate 55 and Interstate 20 in Rankin County. Keys was walking in an unknown direction.

Taminique Trixy Keys (Courtesy: MBI)

Family members said Keys suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 662-237-9283 or 911.