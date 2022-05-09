TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 42-year-old Latonya Nichole Williamson of Tupelo, in Lee County.

MBI officials said she’s five feet and five inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Green Tee Road in Lee County around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 8.

Officials believe she may be driving east in a 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Mississippi tag SPIRIT4.

Latonya Nichole Williamson, (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation).

Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. Anyone with information about Williamson can call the Tupelo Police Department at (662)-869-2911.