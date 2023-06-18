KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 43-year-old Jason Dean Vick, of Dekalb.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Vick was last seen on Saturday, June 17 around 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Chisolm Road in Dekalb. He was driving north in a 2009 gold-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer with an unknown tag number.

Family members said Vick suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-793-2255.