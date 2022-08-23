TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old George Jackson Jr., of Senatobia.

Jackson is described as six feet tall, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Jackson was last seen Wednesday, April 6, 2022, around 1:00 p.m. in the 900 block of EF Hale Jr. Drive in Tate County. He was walking in a northern direction.

Family members said Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Tate County Sheriff’s Office at 662-562-4434.