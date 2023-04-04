SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old Lamar Miller Jr., of Southaven.

He is described as six feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Miller was last seen wearing a white sweater hoodie and khaki pants, walking in an unknown direction. He was last seen on March 24 around 6:00 p.m. in the 8300 block of Colonial Hills Cove in Desoto County.

Family members said Miller suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Miller, contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or 911.