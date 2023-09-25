LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Dennis Winters, of Greenwood.

He is described as six feet six inches tall, weighs 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Winters was last seen wearing shorts and black shoes on Sunday, September 17 in the 900 block of Clay Avenue in Greenwood. He was driving a white 2008 Ford Crown Victoria bearing the Mississippi tag LRB 7229.

Family members said Winters suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department at 662-453-5141.