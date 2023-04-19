LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for a 50-year-old Tupelo woman.

Tracy Shanklin is described as five feet three inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Shanklin was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket on Wednesday, April 19 around 3:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Barnes Crossing Road in Saltillo. She was last seen driving west in a white 2012 Jeep Wrangler bearing the Mississippi tag LEF1224.

Family members said Shanklin suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-869-2911.