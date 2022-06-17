LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Larry H. Oikion, of Booneville.

He is described as six-feet two inches tall, weighs 248 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Oikion was last seen on Thursday, June 16 around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Gloster Street in Lee County. He was wearing a dark green shirt, black pants, black shoes, a beige baseball cap, and glasses.

Family members said Oikion suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding hi whereabouts, contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-869-2911.