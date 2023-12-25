JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 60-year-old Moss Point man.

Joseph Ladnier (Courtesy: MBI)

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Joseph Ladnier was last seen on Sunday, December 24 around 8:00 a.m. on Begonia Road in Jackson County. He was driving a maroon 2004 Toyota Tundra bearing the Mississippi tag DB0034Q.

According to investigators, Ladnier was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt. He has a nautical sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Family members said Ladnier suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (228) 769-3063 or 911.