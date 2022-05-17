SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Charles Thomas Bailey, of Amory.

Bailey is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, he was last seen Monday, May 16, 2022, at about 1:00 p.m. Bailey was walking east in the 300 block of Stateline Road west in Southaven.

His family said Bailey suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bailey can contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.