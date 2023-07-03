CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old Johnny Ray Mason, of Shubuta.

He is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Mason was last seen walking west Sunday, July 2 around 6:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of County Road 610 in Clarke County. He was wearing a cream-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Family members said Mason suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 601-776-1385 or 911.