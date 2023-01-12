MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Myra Darcina Lewis of Meridian.

MBI officials said she’s five feet and two inches tall, 120 pounds and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue-striped shirt and a grey beanie.

She was last seen walking in the 2300 block of 35th Avenue in Lauderdale County around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11.

Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Anyone with information about Lewis’ location can call the Meridian Police Department at (601)-917-5030 or 911.