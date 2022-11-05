UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany.

MBI officials said she’s four feet and eleven inches tall, 105 pounds and has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, a white and brown skirt and black rubber boots.

They said she was last seen around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Montgomery Street and Bankhead Street in Fulton on Saturday, November 5. She was walking east on Bankhead Street.

Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. Anyone with information about Decker’s location can call the Fulton Police Department a (662)-682-3141.