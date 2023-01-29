DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Shirley Ann McChriston of Horn Lake.

MBI officials said she’s five feet and two inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 in the 6600 block of Jamestown Avenue in Horn Lake walking in an unknown direction. She was wearing blue jeans, a white raincoat and black rainboots.

Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Anyone with information about McChriston’s location can call the Horn Lake Police Department at (662)-393-6174, EXT. 2.